Italian restaurant Bel Mare in East Hampton to stay open all year

Bel Mare, a new Italian restaurant in East

Bel Mare, a new Italian restaurant in East Hampton, plans to stay open all year. Photo Credit: Bel Mare

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
As East End eateries go, Bel Mare, a moderately priced Italian restaurant, opened  later than usual. But you'll be able to taste its pastas, pizzas and more all year.

Expect pizzas traditional and not-so in the $12.95 to $22.95 range. Anelli, or pizzas crust folded over toppings and served with cheese tortellini, are $19.95 and $20.95.

Antipasti are $11 to $12 and include fried calamari, baked clams, clam casino, mussels marinara or bianco, fried mozzarella, and shrimp sauteed in Sambuca sauce.

Pastas take in penne Bolognese, lasagna, pasta primavera, gnocchi in marinara sauce, angel hair with meatballs in marinara sauce, and linguine with clam sauce. They're $15.95 to $19.95.

Main courses include fluke francese, salmon with bourbon-maple glaze; chicken Marsala, Parmigiana, piccata, and francese; chicken or veal Milanese; eggplant Parmigiana or fra diavolo, and a steak preparation that changes daily. The price range is $17.95 to $28.95.

Gluten-free and vegetarian fare is available, as are housemade sauces for sale. Bel Mare also offers take-out.

Bel Mare is open daily for dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. "Happy hour" is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features a bar menu of $6 to $8 dishes.

Bel Mare is at 28 Maidstone Park Rd. in East Hampton, 631-658-9500, belmareristorante.com.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

