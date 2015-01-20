TODAY'S PAPER
By Erica Marcus

Bellcrest Kosher Deli closes in Bellmore

Bellcrest Deli in Bellmore opened in 1966.

Bellcrest Deli in Bellmore opened in 1966. Photo Credit: Karen Ruffini

Bellcrest Kosher Deli, one of a diminishing number of kosher delicatessens on Long Island, has closed. It opened in 1966 and, since then, the modest restaurant on Merrick Road served the South Shore communities of Bellmore, Merrick, Wantagh, Seaford and Massapequa. Just as long-standing as the deli was its chef, Frank Neely, who started on the day it opened and stayed until the end, Sunday, Jan. 11.

Jodi Tolmich Cirella, whose father, Jack Tolmich, bought the deli in 1992, said the rising price of goods and ever-higher taxes made it increasingly difficult to run a successful business. “This year meat has gone up 20 percent,” she said. “But I could not pass that on to my customers.”

In fact, Bellcrest’s prices were more than fair. It ran a weekday dinner deal from 5 to 7:30 p.m. that included two full dinners (soup, entrée, two sides, dessert and a beverage) for $29.

Last year, deli patrons lost Commack Kosher Meats and Deli King in New Hyde Park. Click here for some of Long Island’s remaining kosher and kosher-style delis.

