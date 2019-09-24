Bell’s Kitchen & Smokehouse, a Franklin Square eatery offering a large menu of Southern fare, is no more, according to its owner Lara Talt. The announcement was made on Facebook.

“Due to me having lupus I had to make a very tough decision and unfortunately had to sell my restaurant,” Talt wrote on Sept. 18, not specifying who the new owners are or what the restaurant's name will be. Regarding her eatery's future, she wrote, “this location will still be a barbecue restaurant with my recipes with some minor changes to the menu.” Talt declined to be interviewed.

Additionally, Talt wrote that she would remain available for catering and party assignments, which she plans to run out of the Bell’s food truck.

Bell’s Kitchen, which opened in 2017, was also known for its Cajun and barbecue offerings, and especially its fried alligator popcorn, which Newsday called “mind-blowing” in a 2018 review. The restaurant was later featured in an episode of Newsday's FeedMeTV.

“It was a very tough decision for me, but my health comes first,” wrote Talt in the same Facebook post, “and hopefully with some time my health will improve, and I can finish living my dream and serving the best food Long Island has to offer.”

Bell’s Kitchen & Smokehouse is at 976 Hempstead Tpke. in Franklin Square; 516-492-3557, bellskitchenandsmokehouse.com. Catering or party requests should be addressed toTalt directly at bellskitchen17@gmail.com.