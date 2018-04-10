TODAY'S PAPER
Ben & Jerry’s celebrating Free Cone Day today

Four Ben & Jerry’s locations on Long Island will be participating in the free ice cream event

Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones are seen

Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones are seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry's

By John Callegari john.callegari@newsday.com
Ice cream parlor chain Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away free ice cream Tuesday all over the world as part of its Free Cone Day celebration.

Four Ben & Jerry’s locations on Long Island will be participating in the free ice cream event, which runs from noon through 8 p.m. today, according to the company’s website. Those locations include two stand-alone Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops in Huntington and Westhampton Beach, as well as counters at the Farmingdale Multiplex and Holtsville Multiplex.

The annual event has been going on since 1979 as a way for Ben & Jerry’s to “say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support,” the company said on its Facebook page.

