Ice cream parlor chain Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away free ice cream Tuesday all over the world as part of its Free Cone Day celebration.

Four Ben & Jerry’s locations on Long Island will be participating in the free ice cream event, which runs from noon through 8 p.m. today, according to the company’s website. Those locations include two stand-alone Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops in Huntington and Westhampton Beach, as well as counters at the Farmingdale Multiplex and Holtsville Multiplex.

The annual event has been going on since 1979 as a way for Ben & Jerry’s to “say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support,” the company said on its Facebook page.