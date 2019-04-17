Benkei, a longtime sushi restaurant facing the harbor in downtown Northport, has closed.

Though there is no sign in the window or online announcement, the restaurant was closed at lunchtime earlier this week and it appeared that the sushi bar, artwork and sconces had been removed. A nearby business owner indicated the restaurant had closed, as did a patron. The building is owned by 14-16 Woodbine LLC.

Benkei opened on Woodbine Avenue in 2007, wedged between Maroni Cuisine and Skipper's Pub, with chef-owner Sam Chung helming a menu of sushi and specialty rolls. In 2007, then-food critic Joan Reminick called its maki rolls "artfully put together, pristinely fresh."

The online ordering tool for Benkei was still active on the restaurant's website.