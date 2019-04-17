TODAY'S PAPER
Japanese restaurant Benkei closes in Northport

Benkei Japanese Cuisine in Northport appears to be closed. Here, owner-chef Sam Chung serves some specialty rolls in 2007. Photo Credit: Newsday/Bill Davis

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Benkei, a longtime sushi restaurant facing the harbor in downtown Northport, has closed.

Though there is no sign in the window or online announcement, the restaurant was closed at lunchtime earlier this week and it appeared that the sushi bar, artwork and sconces had been removed. A nearby business owner indicated the restaurant had closed, as did a patron. The building is owned by 14-16 Woodbine LLC.

Benkei opened on Woodbine Avenue in 2007, wedged between Maroni Cuisine and Skipper's Pub, with chef-owner Sam Chung helming a menu of sushi and specialty rolls. In 2007, then-food critic Joan Reminick called its maki rolls "artfully put together, pristinely fresh."

The online ordering tool for Benkei was still active on the restaurant's website.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

