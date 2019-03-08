TODAY'S PAPER
Besito and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Crab Budin is filled with jumbo lump crab

Crab Budin is filled with jumbo lump crab and shrimp, spiced tomato salsa between two tortillas and topped with queso Chihuahua, salsa poblano crema and pico de gallo at Besito.  Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
March is a good month for a vacation across the border. Here are some Long Island restaurants that will give you a savory taste of Mexico.

Besito has three Long Island locations. They’re a dependable trio, starting with the house’s Margarita. Recommended: tableside guacamole, tortilla soup, queso fundido, skirt steak taco, chiles relleños, enchiladas Suizas with shredded chicken, roasted duck enchilada, street corn, sweet plantains. Moderate.

Besito, 402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001; 399 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-620-3222; besitomexican.com

El Rodeo in East Moriches is a casual standout with full-flavored fare. Recommended: corn soup, mole poblano, spicy chicken quesadillas, fried pork with rice and beans, taco al pastor, taco carnitas, guacamole, nachos, tamales, nachos Texanos, scrambled eggs with jalapeño, tomato, and onion, Inexpensive to moderate

El Rodeo, 130 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches, 631-909-2666, elrodeony.com

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore delivers spirited food and fine cocktails with tequila and mezcal. Recommended: guacamole, salsa trio, queso fundido, ceviche, Mexico City street tacos, roasted pork with chipotle purée, olive oil-poached fish, Oaxacan marinated skirt steak, charred Berkshire pork chop, fried plantains. Moderate.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

