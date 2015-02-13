TODAY'S PAPER
Margarita Day specials at Besito in Huntington, Roslyn

By PETER M. GIANOTTI peter.gianotti@newsday.com
The Margarita is one of the world's most popular cocktails. Just thinking about the tequila classic is one way to channel some summertime on a single-digit-degree day.

It's also one of the few cocktails that deserves its own day. Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day. Besito in Huntington and Roslyn knows how to celebrate the event.

The two restaurants will offer 2-for-1 Margaritas with a special brunch on that Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The a la carte brunch menu includes dishes such as huevos rancheros, fruit pancakes, chilaquiles, yogurt and fruit, enchiladas with eggs and chorizo, and eggs any style with chorizo and potatoes.

Besito, 402 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-549-0100; and 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-484-3001.

