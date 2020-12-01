are is the steakhouse that you'll leave hungry — but some sastify more, with outsized atmospheres to match the fine chops and strips carnivores crave. Here are Long Island's top steakhouses:

Blackstone Steakhouse (10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville): There are few more inviting spaces than the fireplace-adorned stone patio at this landmark steakhouse. In some ways the crown jewel among Anthony Scotto’s meat palaces, it remains the go-to destination for its porterhouse for two or four, bone-in rib-eyes, sirloins and filets mignon. Over the years, however, Blackstone has established a reputation for fine sushi too, featuring a signature list both compendious and undiminished, and recommendations include the wagyu beef number with lobster, as well as the Vietnam roll, with king crab, lobster, asparagus, avocado, chives, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha, wrapped in rice paper. Towering seafood plateaus feature the freshest ocean fare--from clams to oysters to lobster--while landlubbers ought not pass up the Kobe beef served with a shabu broth, or the appealing Kurobuta long-bone pork chop. And whatever your persuasion, Blackstone’s banana cream pie and key lime pie are consistent charmers. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com

Bryant & Cooper (2 Middle Neck Rd., Roslyn): Bryant & Cooper has graced this corner since 1986, and even on weeknights the clubby dining room brims with regulars who know what they want before the menu even arrives. In season, stone crab claws are obligatory. Any time of year will do for the shellfish cocktail, clams oreganata or always excellent linguine with white clam sauce. The porterhouse for two, three or even four is the showiest cut of them all, but on equally rich footing are the sirloin, rib steak or filet mignon. You really can’t misstep with prime chops here, but shrimp stuffed with crabmeat or broiled lobsters also await. Meat and seafood eaters alike can convene over potatoes, delivered in almost as many ways as you can think of — mashed, baked, cottage-fried or Lyonnaise-style with crispy onions. Creamed spinach is also a surefire table pleaser. As at many steakhouses, the house bacon cheeseburger is a lunch-only affair — but all times of day are ripe for Key lime or pecan pie. More info: 516-627-7270, pollrestaurants.com

DOMA Land + Sea (490 Chestnut St., Cedarhurst): Brothers Boris and Eddie Safaniev did not grow up kosher, and when they opened DOMA Land + Sea in 2017, Boris said, "we wanted to challenge people’s idea of kosher." Mission accomplished. The opulent restaurant sprawls over three dining rooms. The open kitchen, equipped with a Mini Cooper-sized Grillworks Infierno wood grill, is the domain of executive chef Oscar Martinez, who led the kitchens at such steakhouses Manhattan’s Old Homestead. His thoroughly modern menu comprises dry-aged meat (because DOMA serves meat, dairy is verboten, so instead of finishing his steaks with butter, Martinez brushes on a rich melted beef fat he renders from rib-eye caps), grilled fresh fish, sushi bar and array of global starters, from barbacoa beef tacos to rockfish tempura. The kosher wine list is a revelation. Glatt kosher, supervised by the Vaad Hakashrus of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway. More info: 516-881-7712, domalandsea.com

Insignia Prime Steak and Sushi (610 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown):The showiest of Anthony Scotto’s steak-sushi trio, Insignia announces itself with striking design, high-octane socializing, and steaks with presence. As at Scotto’s Blackstone and Rare650, those chops are rivaled by the seafood, especially finely cut sushi, pristine sashimi and specialty rolls that are riots of color and texture. Shellfish cocktails and oysters on the half shell suit a round of cocktails, as does tender grilled octopus, or jumbo lump crabcake, or a generously scaled salad. An ample Kansas City sirloin leads the steak brigade, followed by bone-in rib-eye, T-bone or filet mignon. The porterhouse, of course, can feed the table, and the hefty alternative is a steamed two-pound lobster. Black truffle macaroni and cheese is a necessary side, and for dessert, blackberry-mascarpone cheesecake and honey-almond gelato baklava await. More info: 631-656-8100, insigniasteakhouse.com

Peter Luger (255 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): While the original Peter Luger, a 133-year-old steakhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, took a confidence hit last year, the Great Neck location still operates on all cylinders, though, and stubbornly remains in a vortex that makes a night here feel like stepping back in time. Brisk, white-coated servers orchestrate a dining ritual that varies little from visit to visit, as unchanging as the vaguely German castle-like decor of beams, oak-paneled walls, weathered oil paintings and leather banquettes. The porterhouse for two remains the star, an event you build towards via rounds of house bacon, shrimp cocktail and wedge salads. At the moment of truth, the dry-aged chop will arrive sizzling and spitting on a hot platter, quickly sliced table-side and doled out plate by plate in succulent flaps. These steaks are funky with personality, crusty on the outside and impeccably cooked; the classic side orders of creamed spinach and slightly blackened German potatoes are a must — as is a debit card or cash, for credit cards are not accepted. More info: 516-487-8800, peterluger.com

Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar (17 N. New York Ave., Huntington): The menu may be smaller, but Prime remains an 18-karat entry in Gold Coast dining, year in and year out. The 40-ounce porterhouse for two is as good as it’s ever been, same goes for the 40-ounce Tellers rib-eye (which makes reference to Prime’s fellow restaurant in the Bohlsen Restaurant Group). The filet mignon and New York strip steak, the latter dry-aged for 21 days, are terrific, as is the generous veal chop parmigiana. And everything seems just a bit more special from Prime’s outdoor tables, which deliver a delightful harbor view even as the well-appointed dining and oyster bar represent the high-end of Long Island eating with great skill and just enough flair. Executive chef Francis Derby excels at high-end hits like beef Wellington, but leavens the menu with a standout burger and crispy chicken sandwich, and has smartly kept such popular plates as the caramelized figs with prosciutto, almonds and goat cheese, the plump crab cakes (now with a sweet corn remoulade), shellfish cocktails, refreshing sushi rolls and salads. More info: 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com

Primehouse (910 Franklin Ave., Garden City): Vegas vibes are in effect at this year-old Garden City steakhouse, where chef-owner Arthur Gustafson ignites beefy pyrotechnics such as a "filet mignon duo" start of both carpaccio and steak tartare, a high-rise Brandt Farms cheeseburger (topped with bacon) or 38-day, dry-aged ribeye. On weekends, there’s prime rib carved table-side, and for the fish lovers among us, nigiri sushi, hand rolls and entrees such as lobster-crusted salmon over risotto abide. Desserts are striking affairs, too, whether the Key lime tower to sticky toffee pudding. Just be sure to take the last sip of single-malt Scotch before the bill arrives. More info: 516-416-4264, primehousegardencity.com

Red Salt Room (45 7th St. within Garden City Hotel): In 2018, The Garden City Hotel brought on legendary chef David Burke — whose culinary creations range from iconic restaurants such as Manhattan’s davidburke & donatella to fanciful foods such as cheesecake lollipops — to relaunch its food service. It’s signature restaurant, Polo Steakhouse, was duly Burke-ified, emerging as Red Salt Room by David Burke. The name references one of the chef’s most famous inventions, aging beef in a room lined with bricks of red Himalayan salt to control and temper the process. Along with four steaks, the menu also features the chef’s "clothesline bacon" (suspended from a wire and flambeed at table) and "angry lobster," a 2-pounder that’s been cut up, sauteed, dusted with black pepper, red pepper flakes and cayenne and, finally, formed into a monumental crustacean sculpture garnished with fried basil leaves. More info: 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com

Rothmann’s (6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich): Rothmann's serves history as well as excellent food. The story begins in 1907. Charles and Franziska Rothmann ran a restaurant that counted former President Theodore Roosevelt as a customer. There have been name and style changes through the years, including a 1970s period when it was Burt Bacharach's eatery at the East Norwich Inn. Today, the stars include grilled octopus, kung pao calamari, yellowtail and jalapeno, seared foie gras with balsamic-glazed red onions and blueberry compote, shellfish cocktails, and both sushi and sashimi. The special sushi rolls are multiflavor mouthfuls, surprisingly harmonious. The leading steaks are the porterhouse and the "limited reserve" productions, among them the tomahawk rib-eye, bone-in filet mignon, bone-in strip steak, and Kobe strip steak. Roasted fingerling potatoes and creamed spinach are the primary sides, along with sauteed onions and hash browns. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com

Tellers: An American Chophouse (605 Main St., Islip): Maybe it’s that roaring fire and gleaming copper bar in the lounge, or the bank lobby turned bustling dining room, with its impossibly high ceilings, 30-foot windows, glowing Deco wall sconces and artificial trees. Or the mammoth crustaceans boiled orange and beef Wellingtons and multitiered shellfish towers visible at all points in the dining room. Who are we kidding? You come to Tellers for the Celebration Strip, 20 ounces of the finest dry-aged, bourbon-tinged, carnal succulence that your canines have ever torn into, or the audacity of the 40-ounce rib-eye with 12 inches of clean white bone tomahawking out of it. Still, don’t overlook Tellers’ seafood offerings, including the lobster roll and clams on the half-shell. Equally superb is the Key lime pie, scrumptious on its own but sublime when plated with a blueberry sauce and coconut sorbet. On a tight budget? Don’t miss the prix fixe lunch, a serious candidate for finest weekday bargain on the island. More info: 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com

The Palm at the Huntting Inn (94 Main St., East Hampton) This must be the most countrified, bucolic outpost of The Palm, a steakhouse group with a generally urban membership. The Palm's first restaurant opened in 1926 and was to be called Parma, after the owners' hometown. But a clerk misunderstood the name because of their accents. The Palm was born. It's a classic steakhouse in every way and remains one of East Hampton's toughest reservations. The restaurant includes solid Italian and Italian-American specialties such as oysters oreganata, veal and chicken parmigiana and veal Marsala. The traditional steakhouse fare begins with shellfish cocktails and segues into prime choices like a double-cut New York strip steak, tomahawk and bone-in rib-eye steaks and double-cut lamb chops. The Palm also prepares outstanding broiled Nova Scotia lobster that start at three pounds. The crab cakes with an Old Bay aioli also are recommended. Creamed spinach and sauteed spinach are strong rivals, as are the three-cheese potatoes au gratin and garlic mashed potatoes. More info: 631-324-0411, thepalm.com