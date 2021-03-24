Neighborhood sushi spots abound, offering reliable, close-to-home rolls and bento boxes as often as the mood strikes. Venture further afield and you'll get a fuller omekase experience with rarer-to-be-found imported fish and perhaps, a small plates of izakaya Japanese bar food. Here are Newsday food critics' top recommendations for sushi:

Kissaki (670 Montauk Hwy., Suite E, Water Mill): Nothing is usual about this new sushi-bar arrival to Water Mill, from a chirashi-don bowl topped with mounds of sea urchin, to miso butter on roasted figs, to a robot who shapes nutty koshihikari rice for nigiri sushi and maki rolls. Head chef Mark Garcia cut his chops with one of America’s sushi masters, Kaze Chan, and he is ultra-deft at combining fish from Japan with blistering knife skills for the signature omekase, wherein evocative toppings such as toasted almonds or frizzled shiitake mushrooms set the sushi apart. Kissaki, which has a flagship in New York City, was in planning before COVID-19 hit — but the pandemic forced the dining area to swell beyond the minimalist, 20-seat interior and into the sprawling courtyard outside. With tropical plants, strings of lights and watchful service, it’s an enchanted space. More info: 631-709-8855, explorekissaki.com

Shoshaku (68 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck): Fresh, expertly cut nigiri sushi and sashimi are the draw inside this adorable bistro, where the staff field fish shipments from Japan each week and list those on a chalkboard. While there is no physical sushi bar, the chefs here, busy at work behind in an open kitchen, can assemble an omekase experience from sushi such as mackerel, custardlike uni or specials like rich, tuskfish called ira or itoyori dai, a buttery sea bream. The sprawling menu also ventures to maki rolls, noodles, donburi bowls and the Japanese tapas known as izakaya, served both chilled and warm, such as a giant fried prawn head whose insides you should absolutely scoop out. On chilly days, creamy mentai udon, slathered in butter and mayo and laced with cod roe, is a comfort-food dream made real — and for lovers of bento boxes, teishoku dinners are basically their cousin, with centerpieces ranging from tofu teriyaki to crispy chicken katsu. An expansive sake selection has something for every palate, running from unctuous to fruit to bone-dry. More info: 516-780-0677, shoshaku.com

Stirling Sake (477 Main St., Greenport): Yuki Mori, formerly the manager of the East Village sake bar Decibel, took his act east in 2015, opening Stirling Sake a few blocks from the main action in Greenport. No surprise that the sake menu runs deep at this serene spot, and expert advice is available from the servers. Mori also oversees a kitchen that puts out an eclectic lineup of Japanese small plates — perfect to accompany sake — and as well as some of Long Island’s most savory noodle bowls. Soba come in an almost lavish broth with a chili smolder; for tonkotsu ramen, Mori braises pork collar from Cutchogue’s 8 Hands Farm and arranges it in a milky, opaque, kotteri-style broth. A lighter brew is built with yuzu broth and smoked local duck breast. As befits a sushi place in a harbor town, Stirling’s fish lineup can be ridiculously fresh — sushi master Akio Kon moonlights as a fisherman and, in season, catches much of what he serves. More info: 631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com

Tiga (43A Main St., Port Washington): Port Washington’s tradition of fine sushi establishments includes this relatively new cult favorite helmed by chefs Roy Kurniawan and Dhani Diastika, formerly of Sea Cliff's late, lamented Musu, who ply their trade in a bustling if smallish storefront. The East-meets-West menu features Scottish salmon with a soy vinaigrette, fluke carpaccio with chili paste and tuna pizza--served on a crispy flour tortilla with guacamole and nori. But it’s the signature rolls--exciting, inventive, and frequently caramelized with a torch--that are the stars of the show. The sushi is as serious as the names are fanciful: at Tiga, Billy Joel is a fine tuna-salmon-avocado combo, the Ripple is a feast of yellowtail, tuna, mango and sriracha, and the Big Mac is patty-less, a melange of crab salad, spicy tuna, tobiko and bonito flakes that Ronald himself might give up burgers for. More info: 516-918-9993, tigany.com

Torigo Japanese Restaurant (196 Jericho Tpke. Floral Park): Torigo doubles as a first-rate sushi bar and romantic bistro, one where chef-owner Tony San is hyper-focused on sourcing the freshest fish he can find. Occasionally, San will post glamour shots of the daily catch to social media, but by the time you arrive for dinner, it will have been dismantled into small jewels for the night’s theater of maki rolls, sashimi and nigiri sushi, the latter served on perfectly seasoned rice. Ease your way there with Torigo’s excellent hot or barely-seared snacks, such as shake kama, fatty salmon collar grilled and showered with sea salt. Then swim further out to sea, at least figuratively, via three or four kinds of uni, multiple types of mackerel and all the other usual suspects, from sea bream to yellowtail, listed on a chalkboard menu. Vegans are embraced via rolls filled with avocado, pumpkin or the cooked Japanese gourd called kanpyo. Everyone can indulge the excellent sake list. More info: 516-352-1116, torigorestaurant.com

Yamaguchi (63 Main St., Port Washington): When Yasuko and Akira Yamaguchi opened their restaurant in 1988, it was one of a very few sushi bars on Long Island; now Yamaguchi is one of six within a three-block radius in downtown Port Washington. But not only does it stick to its traditional guns in the face of fusion and ever-more-elaborate maki rolls, it continues to excel. The original location was lost in a fire in 2013; two years later it reopened in slightly nicer digs but, as always, the emphasis is on the fish: hopping fresh and prepared to amplify, rather than distract from that freshness. Make sure you inquire what the chefs recommend on any given day; fluke usuzukuri, squid with cod roe, and salmon roe with grated yam are perpetual standouts, as are "kitchen entrees" such as beef negiya-maki and pork tonkatsu. More info: 516-883-3500, restaurantyamaguchi.com

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Takumi (149-03 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack). Japanese-owned sushi restaurants are rare on Long Island, but husband-and-wife team Yukio and Kiyomi Okamura run one of the few, and do it with warmth and passion for their craft. Chef Yukio Okamura, who began work as a chef at age 15 in Japan — some of that time in Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market — slices fish into creamy jewels, whether kanburi (a type of yellowtail), saba (mackerel) or blue-fin tuna. While the sushi, sashimi, and chirashi are something to behold, the roster of hot dishes run deep — order one, and the chef might dash into the back to cook it himself. Chewy takoyaki (octopus balls) showered with bonito flakes, kara-age (fried chicken), or the skewers of grilled eel called unagi kogushi yaki are perfectly salty pairings for one of the many bottles of sake on hand here. Kiyomi Okamura will ask you your preference (dry, sweet, milky?) and connect you with a bottle. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, especially in winter, indulge Takumi’s call-ahead ramen bowls. Note: During COVID-19, Takumi is serving via pickup and delivery only. More info: 631-543-0101, takuminy.com