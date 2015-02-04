Beyoncé-approved vegan meal delivery

Want to look like Beyoncé? Good luck to you, we have no suggestions. Want to eat like Beyoncé? Again, we've got nothing — the superstar songstress and her husband, Jay Z, are world-class gastronomes. But if you want to order some vegan meals that will put a little more change in Beyoncé’s pockets, try 22 Days Vegan Meal Delivery, a plant-based home-delivery service that is a partnership between Beyoncé and her trainer, exercise physiologist Marco Borges.

The idea for the business started in December 2013 when, inspired by Borges, Beyoncé and Jay Z renounced all meat-based foods (including dairy and eggs) for 22 days. Since then, Beyoncé has “made an effort to include more plant-based foods in her everyday diet,” according to a statement. For his part, Borges is “humbled by this incredible partnership and excited to share the many benefits of a whole-foods plant-based diet.”

Options abound for the 22 Days Vegan Meal Delivery service. Choose one, two or three meals a day for five, seven or 22 days. Depending on the number of meals per day and the duration of the plan, prices range from $9.24 to $14.85/meal plus shipping ($9.95 to $19.95). Order by midnight on Wednesday to receive meals on the following Friday (that is, nine days later). The meals are delivered chilled in a cooler; keep them refrigerated or freeze them for later consumption.

All 22 Days ingredients are certified organic. In addition to no meat or dairy, there’s also no soy or gluten. The website provides many lovely photos of plates adorned with colorful vegetables, grains and legumes (I definitely spotted chard, quinoa and snap peas) but lists no specific dishes. Though rest assured you will be getting a “rotating menu with an exciting variety of perfectly balanced meals” that are “naturally low in fat, sugar and salt and bursting with nutrient-dense flavor from vegetables, beans, grains, herbs and spices.”

For more information or to sign up, go to 22daysnutrition.com.