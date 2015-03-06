TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
37° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By ERICA MARCUS

Bierhaus Patchogue takes over J&R Steakhouse

Bierhaus Patchogue is a new German restaurant in

Bierhaus Patchogue is a new German restaurant in Patchogue that serves beer from the historic Munich brewery Hofbrauhaus. Photo Credit: Bierhaus Patchogue

Print

Patchogue has a new German restaurant specializing in beer, Bierhaus Patchogue. It takes over the space formerly occupied by J & R Steakhouse, which closed in 2014.

Andy Stamos, whose family owns the J & R Steakhouse chain (with restaurants in Rocky Point, Islip, Medford and Calverton) explained that “we had the location and we also had the relationship with Hofbrau München.”

Hofbrau München is 400-year-old Munich brewery that supplies Bierhaus with five beers (all $9 per liter, $5 per half liter):  Original Hofbrau Premium Lager, Hofbrau Pilsner, Hofbrau Hefe Weizen, Hofbrau Dunkel Weizen and Hofbrau Dunkel. Bierhaus has four more beers on tap, plus another 14 in bottles.

The menu features American pub food and German specialties including Brewmaster's Pig Wings (baby pork knuckles served with a spicy mango sauce, $8.90), Kartoffelpuffer (fried potato pancakes served with applesauce, $8.90), Jaegerschnitzel “Hunter Style” (breaded pork cutlet served with a bacon mushroom sauce and home fries, $16.90), Sauerbraten (German pot roast served with red cabbage, potato dumplings and gravy, $17.90) and The Professor's Wurst Platter (bratwurst, chickenapplewurst, knockwurst, haus spicy wurst, wieners, kielbasa, and weisswurst served with mustard, $29.90).

Bierhaus Patchogue is at 32 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-475-9200, bierhauspatchogue.com

By ERICA MARCUS

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer