The biggest BurgerFi in the nation is getting set to open in Uniondale on Friday, Feb. 27. The, 6,000-square-foot branch of a Florida-based “green” franchise burger chain will seat nearly 200 people. It will also use solar panels for about 20 percent of its energy usage.

The eatery, close to both Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum, occupies the fully renovated Hempstead Turnpike building that formerly housed Social Sports Kitchen. Come the warmer weather, floor-to-ceiling windows will open to the outdoors. There will also be patio dining and, downstairs, a bar with 15 craft beers on tap.

There are already two Long Island BurgerFi locations, in Oceanside and Woodbury. The menu features hormone-and-antibiotic-free beef burgers, veggie burgers, as well as hot dogs, hand-cut fries and frozen custard. You order at the counter and are paged when your food is ready.

This will be the fifth BurgerFi to open in New York, and the 66th in the nation.

BurgerFi is at 1002 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, 516-280-3900