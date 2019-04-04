TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

New Orleans-style restaurant Big Daddy's East closes in Bay Shore after less than a year

Duck wings with vermicelli and Thai basil were

Duck wings with vermicelli and Thai basil were a specialty at Big Daddy's East in Bay Shore, which has closed. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

The construction took well over a year, but Big Daddy’s East in Bay Shore was open for less than six months. The New Orleans-style restaurant, an ambitious second location for the Massapequa original, has been dark since the beginning of the year but the official story was that it was closed for renovations. Now Tom Kurtz, general manager in Massapequa, confirms that it is closed and for sale.

Peter Sheskier opened the original Big Daddy’s in Massapequa in 1993. The Bay Shore restaurant, co-owned by Sheskier and Melissa Sutherland, debuted in August. In contrast to the casual vibe in Massapequa, Big Daddy's East was soaring and elegant, with a dramatic marble bar and centerpiece chandelier, plus plenty of brick, gas lanterns, curtains and dining nooks. The menu combined Cajun, Creole, Vietnamese and even Czech touches and, in Nola-esque fashion, there was an oyster bar and shucker positioned near the front door.

The good times are still rolling at the original Big Daddy’s, 1 Park Lane, Massapequa, 516-799-8877, bigdaddysny.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Crunchy barramundi fish tacos are served in crisp New eatery brings a taste of Croatia to LI
Wood-oven roasted chicken, accented with lemon, rosemary and Easygoing Italian eatery offers attentive service
Pan-seared Arctic char rests on a bed of New seafood spot offers contemporary menu, excellent service
Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene
Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery