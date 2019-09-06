As summer starts slipping away, there are more than a few places where you'll feel like the season goes on. Here are three.

Bigelow's in Rockville Centre is a counter-spot mainstay, in business since the movie year of "Gone With the Wind" and "The Wizard of Oz," "Stagecoach" and "Wuthering Heights." Enjoy the show. Recommended: fried Ipswich whole belly clams; New England and Manhattan-stye clam chowders; fried oysters; fish and chips made with either cod or flounder; grilled swordfish steak; fish sandwiches. Moderate.

Bigelow's, 79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com

Southold Fish Market in Southold sports a casual eatery that's as fresh as the day's catch. The menu changes for any and all. Recommended: fried clam strip roll; chipotle BBQ oysters; oyster club sandwich; warm lobster roll; conch chowder; clam-and-corn chowder; seared tuna tacos; blackened swordfish wrap; sesame seared tuna. Moderate.

Southold Fish Market, 64755 Rte. 25 (Main Road), Southold, 631-765-3200.

Bostwick's on the Harbor in East Hampton was one of the summer's very welcome openings, a waterside offspring of Bostwick's Chowder House. Recommended: tuna crudo; crab Louie; Greenport oysters; New England-style clam chowder; steamed lobster; lobster salad roll; fluke with citrus gremolata and beurre blanc; Guinness-battered flounder; flash-fried shishito peppers; New York strip steak. Moderate to expensive.

Bostwick's on the Harbor, 39 Gann Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-1150, bostwicksontheharbor.com