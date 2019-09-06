TODAY'S PAPER
Bigelow's in Rockville Centre and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Bigelow's in Rockville Centre is the Ipswich clam

Bigelow's in Rockville Centre is the Ipswich clam capital of Nassau County.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Rebecca Cooney

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
As summer starts slipping away, there are more than a few places where you'll feel like the season goes on. Here are three.

Bigelow's in Rockville Centre is a counter-spot mainstay, in business since the movie year of "Gone With the Wind" and "The Wizard of Oz," "Stagecoach" and "Wuthering Heights." Enjoy the show. Recommended: fried Ipswich whole belly clams; New England and Manhattan-stye clam chowders; fried oysters; fish and chips made with either cod or flounder; grilled swordfish steak; fish sandwiches. Moderate.

Bigelow's, 79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com

Southold Fish Market in Southold sports a casual eatery that's as fresh as the day's catch. The menu changes for any and all. Recommended: fried clam strip roll; chipotle BBQ oysters; oyster club sandwich; warm lobster roll; conch chowder; clam-and-corn chowder; seared tuna tacos; blackened swordfish wrap; sesame seared tuna. Moderate.

Southold Fish Market, 64755 Rte. 25 (Main Road), Southold, 631-765-3200.

Bostwick's on the Harbor in East Hampton was one of the summer's very welcome openings, a waterside offspring of Bostwick's Chowder House. Recommended: tuna crudo; crab Louie; Greenport oysters; New England-style clam chowder; steamed lobster; lobster salad roll; fluke with citrus gremolata and beurre blanc; Guinness-battered flounder; flash-fried shishito peppers; New York strip steak. Moderate to expensive.

Bostwick's on the Harbor, 39 Gann Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-1150, bostwicksontheharbor.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

