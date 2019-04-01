Bin 56, the downtown Huntington wine bar, has closed. It's expected to be succeeded shortly by a martini bar and eatery to be named Bar Petite.

Daniel Pedisich, owner of the wine bar, said that the bartender of Bin 56, John Conzone, will take over the Stewart Avenue spot.

Conzone described the new bar and eatery as "a craft martini bar" where small plates will be served.

Pedisich and chef Bruno Oliveira have opened Konoba, which features Croatian cuisine, on Gerard Street, near Stewart Avenue. Konoba earned a two-and-one-half star rating in Newsday last week.

Pedisich added that "all the pieces of the puzzle came together and the overall transition is now near complete" at the former Bin 56. He said in an email: "I think the popularity of 'wine bars' as a concept peaked several years ago and people are looking towards more diverse menus right now, focusing on all the craft beers and spirits out there in addition to the wine."

Oliveira and Pedisich worked at the wine and tapas concept at Bin 56 for almost eight years. "We got to a point where we felt limited by the physical space and simply wanted to do more."

Bin 56 featured a communal table and some cushy seating at the 30-seat spot that, Pedisich said, "felt a little tighter every day." Bin 56's menu included dishes such as grilled endive, flatbreads, fish tacos, spring rolls, fig-prosciutto-Brie crostini, and chicken soup.

Conzone said that Bar Petite would open in about two weeks with communal seating. The goal is a local "restaurant and bar with a family feel."