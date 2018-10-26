It’s fade to black for Black & Blue Chophouse in Huntington. The fish and steakhouse, which occupied the prime spot in the town’s Village Square shopping center since 2008, closed earlier this week. Owner Louie Aloe also owned the address's prior establishment, Off the Wall, which opened in 2003.

Aloe, who grew up in Huntington, said that business was down, and he cited a number of reasons that will probably ring true to other longtime, local restaurateurs: Huntington, he said, used to be one of only a few dining destinations in Suffolk. “People would come here from Patchogue, from Bay Shore. Now those towns have their own restaurant scenes.”

He also noted that Black & Blue’s low-lit, mahogany-trimmed interior was out of step with today’s brighter, subway-tiled style. “Used to be people wanted to find that place that was cozy and romantic. Now diners want that bright, open look” which, he said, is better for taking pictures of the food.