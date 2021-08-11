Black Forest Brew Haus, a long-standing pub and biergarten in a largely industrial stretch of Farmingdale, has closed.

The Bavarian-themed pub had operated for well over a decade , and each fall, its patio was the staging ground for a festive indoor-outdoor Oktoberfest celebration of German-style beers brewed on-site, plus wursts, schnitzels and live music. It was one of the few places to find German food on Long Island. Regulars were invited to bring (and be served from) their own beer stein to be hung from pegs rimming the square bar. Its extensive all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch featured stations with carved meats, salads, seafood and breakfast staples.

The phone number at the building at 2015 New Highway has been disconnected, and New York State Liquor Authority records show that the business' liquor license expired July 31. Customers had noticed the business appeared closed in early spring, and messages to the venue's social media account have gone unanswered. The parking lot is roped off by chains and an empty beer keg.