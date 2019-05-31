TODAY'S PAPER
Late-night Blackdoor Burger reopens for the season behind Long Beach Sandwich Company

Blackdoor Burger in Long Beach serves griddled burgers

Blackdoor Burger in Long Beach serves griddled burgers and fries.  Photo Credit: Dan Monteforte

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
We’ve written about Long Island’s biggest burgers, craziest burgers, cheapest burgers. Now make way for the most clandestine: There's no sign to guide you to the burgers at this hidden Long Beach spot, and they are only available in the wee hours of the weekend. 

Blackdoor Burger in Long Beach got its start last year when the owners of Long Beach Sandwich Company, brothers Dan and Frankie Monteforte and their father, Frank, decided to put the shop to some late-night use.

“There’s never a place to eat late night, and my little brother came up with the idea to sell burgers out of the back door and we just ran with it,” said Dan Monteforte, who is also pitmaster-partner at Swingbellys Beachside BBQ, nine blocks to the west.

The menu: The blackout burger, $6, is a five-ounce patty of ground chuck, smashed on a flat griddle for a crusty edge and served on a Martin’s potato roll with onions, pickles, tomatoes and red-light sauce. Add cheese for $2; fries are $4.

The drill: The takeout-only spot is open from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday through early October. There’s no sign; look for the red light on top of the back door of Long Beach Sandwich Company. There’s no phone but follow @blackdoorburger on Instagram for updates.

Blackdoor Burger is at 801 W. Beech St., Long Beach.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

