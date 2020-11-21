Whether you consider them a low-carb godsend or a stain on the craft, cauliflower pizza crusts are here to stay. And within the genre, Blaze Pizza has one of the very best ones.

As of this week, there is now a fourth Blaze Pizza on Long Island, opened Nov. 15 in a Farmingdale shopping plaza where the competition for fast-casual is fierce: Chipotle, Burger Village, The Halal Guys and Panera all share the same strip. Those who choose the build-your-own-pizza adventure at Blaze will encounter a leaning towers of pizza crusts at the start of the assembly line — five of them in all, from regular to keto — which serve as canvases for choices of sauce (red, white, garlic pesto) cheese (there are eight), meat, vegetables, and various drizzles. Then, your pie is slid into a flickering gas oven to crisp up.

The chain, founded in California eight years ago, only rolled out their keto and cauliflower crusts in 2019, and there are flaxseed, eggs and cheese in both versions. While the edges of the cauliflower crust don’t blister into bubbles as the flour-based crusts do, it crisps to a crackerlike consistency and has an almost nutty flavor.

It particularly shines in the personal-sized White Top ($9.95) a garlicky white pizza with mozzarella, crumbled bacon and arugula. Other signature pies (starting at $7.45, topping out at $16.95) run from a margherita-styled pizza to versions topped with standard-bearers such as pepperoni or mushrooms to artichokes, vegan chorizo or Gorgonzola. BYO personal pies start at $9.95, garlic knots and salads serve as sides and a bank of fruity drinks includes passionfruit-tangerine aqua fresca and blood orange lemonade.

This marks the fourth Blaze Pizza on Long Island, all run by Lessings, with other locations in West Babylon (the first, opened in 2014), Bay Shore and Hicksville. Those who download the Blaze app before Dec. 1 and choose Farmingdale as their favorite location will earn a free 11-inch personal pizza between Dec. 2 and 22.

Blaze Pizza in Farmingdale has distanced booth, counter and table seating, being wiped down between parties.

Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 909 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale. 631-773-5799. blazepizza.com