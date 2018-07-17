Bobby Flay is coming to Long Island to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bobby's Burger Palace, his casual-yet-trendy burger chain.

The longtime chef will be at the eatery’s first location in Lake Grove, located adjacent to the Smith Haven Mall, on Wednesday at 5 p.m..

During his appearance, he will be cooking some of his favorite burgers from the menu, including the signature Crunchburger (topped with American cheese and thin, crisp potato chips). He’ll also be handing out milkshakes and greeting guests.

Flay announced on his Instagram story that the restaurant's air conditioning is broken and will not be restored in time for the event, but to make up for it, the first 100 customers will receive one free shake and one free burger. Everyone after that will receive a free shake with the purchase of a burger.

Bobby’s Burger Palace offers nine Certified Angus beef burgers, aside from its signature Crunchburger ($6.95), including a green chile cheeseburger (queso sauce, roasted green chilies and pickled red onions; $7.95), brunch burger (fried egg, bacon and American cheese; $8.95) and an L.A. burger (avocado relish, watercress, cheddar cheese and tomato; $8.75).

The burger joint also caters to vegetarians, with the Bobby's veggie burger (BBQ wild mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa, with American cheese, tomato, pickles, romaine and red pepper chipotle; $8.95), griddled cheese (American, Swiss, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and tomato; $5.95) and the chopped crunch salad (romaine, radicchio, watercress, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, crispy tortilla chips and red-wine vinaigrette; $8.95).

Other menu items include hand-cut fries, onion rings and "world's best" milkshakes.

In addition to a second Long Island location in Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, there are also Bobby’s Burger Palace restaurants in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Bobby's Burger Palace is at 355 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-382-9590, bobbysburgerpalace.com.