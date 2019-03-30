TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Boulder Creek Steakhouse closes in Hicksville

Long Island's last Boulder Creek, in Hicksville, has

Long Island's last Boulder Creek, in Hicksville, has closed. Photo Credit: Joann Vaglica

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Boxes filled with kitchenware and decor recently lined the entryway of the now-closed Hicksville location of Boulder Creek Steakhouse (situated in the Broadway Mall shopping center). It was the last of the chain's restaurants to shutter. 

An Instagram post by a former manager on the restaurant’s official account confirms the closing.

“Now that the shock of Boulder Creek’s closing has settled, I would like to say RIP to an era,” the post reads. “There are so many memories (good and bad) for all the ‘creekers’ who came and went in the last 20 years. The place may be gone but those memories can never be taken away.”

The country mountain lodge-themed restaurants had been serving the Long Island area since 1995, with eateries in communities including Syosset, Bay Shore, Franklin Square, Smithtown and Riverhead. 

The moderately priced family-friendly chain served a variety of steak options, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Crunchy barramundi fish tacos are served in crisp New eatery brings a taste of Croatia to LI
Wood-oven roasted chicken, accented with lemon, rosemary and Easygoing Italian eatery offers attentive service
Pan-seared Arctic char rests on a bed of New seafood spot offers contemporary menu, excellent service
Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene
Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery