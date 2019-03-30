Boxes filled with kitchenware and decor recently lined the entryway of the now-closed Hicksville location of Boulder Creek Steakhouse (situated in the Broadway Mall shopping center). It was the last of the chain's restaurants to shutter.

An Instagram post by a former manager on the restaurant’s official account confirms the closing.

“Now that the shock of Boulder Creek’s closing has settled, I would like to say RIP to an era,” the post reads. “There are so many memories (good and bad) for all the ‘creekers’ who came and went in the last 20 years. The place may be gone but those memories can never be taken away.”

The country mountain lodge-themed restaurants had been serving the Long Island area since 1995, with eateries in communities including Syosset, Bay Shore, Franklin Square, Smithtown and Riverhead.

The moderately priced family-friendly chain served a variety of steak options, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.