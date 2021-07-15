That No Good Burger Joint In Baldwin and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend
There are jillions of Long Island restaurants claiming to serve terrific hamburgers, but which are, truly? We reached out to a self-described burger fanatic who claims to have developed a fail-safe method for finding the best patties on a bun.His secret: "I look for places with ‘burger’ in the name." Genius, we thought, but is it really true? A preliminary investigation reveals that it is. Herewith, a trio of eateries for whom burgers are the name of the game.
No Good Burger Joint (930 Atlantic Ave., Baldwin): The cozy, raucous dining room of this four-year-old establishment might make this the happiest burger restaurant around, thanks to its friendly crowd, stellar service, small but well-chosen selection of beers on tap, dozen signature sandwiches, and thousands of custom burger combinations. Of note, NGBJ’s creative fare — in which half-pound patties come dressed with, say, sauteed onions, bacon and cheese ($16.50); mac ’n cheese and Colby-Jack ($17.50); or PB&J and bacon ($16.50, all served with fries) — are also available in slider form (3 for $11.95). Whatever your passion, expect patties that are juicy and tender inside but seared to a serious crunch and char. More info: 516-442-5434, nogoodburgerjointny.com
Boxcar Burgers (90 Railroad Ave, Ronkonkoma): As the name implies, this place opened in 2020 just a stone’s throw from the Ronkonkoma train station, but also just a few weeks before the pandemic, robbing it of opening buzz and commuter traffic. Which is too bad, because Boxcar’s thin-patty burgers on pillowy Martin’s potato rolls, which arrive wrapped in balls of foil, have a homestyle quality guaranteed to conjure long-ago memories of griddles past. They start at just $3.75 for a single patty dressed with your choice of toppings, although no self-respecting burger lover should miss the $6.75 double cheeseburger, or specialty offerings like the Switchmaster, a double burger with bacon served on a bun fashioned out of grilled cheese sandwiches ($12). The hand-cut fries, available in two sizes, are extra but worth it ($2-$2.95), and the bacon cheese tots ($6.50) are even more decadent than they sound. More info: 631-615-2717, boxbarburgersli.com
Black Label Burgers (683 Old Country Rd., Westbury): All burger places take their beef seriously, and none more so than this eatery, whose USDA Prime Angus hails from a single ranch in Washington state. Five specialty burgers, medium-size, range from $7.70 for basic to $9.69 for a bacon-blue cheese version on an English muffin. For $1.99 more you can upgrade any to a dry-aged beef patty, which offers a softer texture and bolder flavor. The menu also includes chicken, turkey and veggie burgers, shakes and salads, a selection of Wagyu beef hot dogs ($5.87-$6.97), and fries served five different ways —everything from plain ($3.35) to slathered in dark chocolate and marshmallow sauce ($4.75). More info: 516-333-6059, blacklabelburgersny.com