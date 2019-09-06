It's adieu to Brasserie Cassis.

The Plainview restaurant, known for savory French fare served in a dining room that evoked a decorator's daydream of vintage Paris, has closed. It's expected to be succeeded by a casual American eatery and bar later this fall.

The closing was announced on Brasserie Cassis' Facebook page. "We are pleased to announce new and exciting changes to our restaurant! In the coming weeks we will be opening as Craft American Bar & Bistro," which will offer "casual American dining for brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner."

Craft American Bar & Bistro plans to feature "new menu selections and old favorites in an updated contemporary setting." Prices will be lower.

"People are more price conscious," said Eric Machado, director of operations for Reststar Hospitality Group. He said the bistro will have an "easy look and feel," with industrial design elements, as well as accessible style to encourage a broader audience to stop in. It was "time for a change."

Reststar's Bistro Cassis in Huntington and La P'tite Framboise in Port Washington will continue as French restaurants.

Machado said the new bistro will offer more sandwiches, burgers, tacos, pastas, and main-course salads such as Cobb with chicken and a sesame-seared tuna salad. He added that duck a l'orange and roasted chicken would still be served. Southern fried chicken is an addition, as are pan-crisped salmon and brown butter sole.

Brasserie Cassis, which opened in 2007, was among the best-looking French restaurants on Long Island, decorated with classic posters, a vintage clock, period mirrors and lighting, a framed menu from the landmark Paris restaurant, Taillevent, and enough bright and faded touches to transport you from its shopping-center location.

The specialties included onion soup gratinee, frisee aux lardons, quiche Lorraine, coq au vin, steak au poivre, and beef Bourguignon. Brasserie Cassis earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2007.

Brasserie Cassis was at 387 S. Oyster Bay Rd., in the Plainview Shopping Centre,