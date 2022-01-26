It’s lights-out for The Breakfast Club, Rockville Centre’s sunny-side up spot for breakfast, lunch and brunch. The restaurant opened in 2019 and, with its yolk-heavy décor, comfortably appointed garden and towering, half-gallon mimosas, it became as popular for photographing as it was for dining.

General manager Jade Lorenalti explained that the restaurant’s strength as a brand was also its weakness: A breakfast specialist that did not serve dinner was, so to speak, leaving money on the table. "We had lines out the door during the day, but we needed to generate more business during more hours," she said. "Under the ‘Breakfast Club’ name, there was only so much we could do."

And so, the ownership team is regrouping, finalizing a new day-through-night concept, and hopes to reopen this spring.

Jan. 30 will be the restaurant's last day.