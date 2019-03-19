Port Jefferson’s annual breakfast crawl is coming back for a second year, a few days after spring kicks off.

With the purchase of a $35 ticket participants on Saturday can walk around the village of Port Jefferson during a three-hour window, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and sample dishes from 15 different restaurants, cafes, chocolate shops and more.

On this year’s list: Barito Tacos & Cocktails, C’est Cheese, Wave Seafood Kitchen, East Main & Main, Gourmet Burger Bistro, The Fifth Season, Kilwins, Local’s Cafe, Nantuckets, Pasta Pasta, Roger’s Frigate, Harbor Grill, Slurp Ramen, The Steam Room and Yogo Delish.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce website. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Hope House Ministries. Rain date: March 30.