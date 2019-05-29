Port Jefferson’s loss may be Huntington’s gain — sometime next year, that is. Last Thursday marked the last day of operations for the Port Jefferson location of Brewology, which Newsday named to its list of top gastropubs on the island in 2017. The original Brewology, in Speonk, will remain open.

“We sold that location in anticipation of moving to a rooftop in Huntington,” said Roger Bencosme, one of the gastropub’s owners. So far, he said, “we’ve been able to get a variance for a rooftop from the town and passed the planning committee.”

The new Brewology, slated for 325 Main St. — formerly home to an interior design company — looks to be the first restaurant in Huntington Village with a rooftop dining area. At this point, Bencosme and his team are “in talks to get approvals for renovations,” with a target opening date of next spring.

The Port Jefferson Brewology featured many of the two dozen or so beers on tap and the same menu as the Speonk location (both were fashioned by chef Chris Zullo), but boasted a more handsome space inside a former Elks Lodge. The new owners, said Bencosme, are planning to open a restaurant of their own.

Meanwhile, it will be beer and business as usual in the Speonk strip mall where Brewology was born, although it too has experienced changes. “We just opened an outdoor patio over Memorial Day Weekend,” said Bencosme. “On Saturdays and Sundays it’s rosé all day for $7 a glass.”

Brewology is located at 295 Montauk Hwy. in Speonk, 631-801-6221, brewology295.com