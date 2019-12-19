Twenty seven years in the business and Manny Kourounis is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kourounis, along with his son Chris and co-owner John Mangino, opened their fourth Brownstones location last month, modeling after its sister restaurants breakfast-and-lunch concept with turn-of-the-century décor.

Breakfast at Brownstones includes its signature French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas and dusted powdered sugar ($10.49), Belgian waffles and crepes ($9.99-$11.99), pancakes ($9.99-$10.99), eggs Benedict ($11.99-$12.99), omelets ($10.99-$11.99) and other dishes such as steak and eggs ($17.99) and breakfast burritos, stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado and Cheddar cheese ($11.99). Lunch includes avocado toast ($11.99-$13.99), panini ($11.99), burgers ($10.99-$14.99) and sandwiches ($10.99-$13.99).

The eatery also has a sprawling drinks menu, which includes a white chocolate mocha and cinnamon dolce latte from the espresso bar (both $4.95), citrus mint and white ginger pear from its tea selection ($2.75), caramel apple cider and hot chocolate (both $4.59), smoothies ($5.49) and Brownstone’s version of frappés, dubbed "pagoccinos" ($5.49). It’s also slated to get its liquor license in the coming weeks.

“We chose this community because we saw it as an opportunity to establish a presence on this part of Long Island. It’s a very, very busy area,” Manny said of choosing the Middle Country Road location. The father-son duo also own Brownstones in Amityville and West Islip, and one in East Northport with co-owner Mangino.

Manny, who worked for IBM for 15 years before switching professions and opening his first breakfast shop in 1992 (The Better Bagel), opened the first Brownstones location in Amityville in 2002 as a coffeehouse. After little success, the coffeehouse closed in 2008 before reopening in 2010 — with Chris as a co-owner — as the all-day breakfast spot that Brownstones is known as today.

The newest incarnation occupies the 3,000-square-foot corner space of the newly opened New Village Plaza shopping center, also home to Arby’s, Swole House and the not-yet-opened Voodoo Crab, Wing Stop and Cabo Fresh Mexican Grill.

Brownstones is open Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's located at 1759 Middle Country Rd. in Centereach. 631-676-3975. brownstonescoffee.com