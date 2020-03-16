Given the success of its Tacos + Tequila festival last month, it was probably only a matter of time before Mulcahy’s in Wantagh devised yet another big event to showcase its new, larger digs. Enter Brunch Fest, a food and drink festival scheduled for April 26. “Enjoy sampling brunch bites from the very best local brunch restaurants alongside brunch cocktail stations and live music,” reads the release, which also promises music by Bellmore's Evan Kuriga.

In addition to a dozen local restaurants, the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a grab-bag of activities, from massages to a Trader Joe's pop-up shop, to bagel and doughnut walls, a coffee station "with edible cups," contests, giveaways and other surprises.

Early-bird prices for tickets, which are already on sale, range from $34.50 for general admission, to VIP ($49, allows early entry and access to a VIP lounge), to Ultra VIP ($69, all the foregoing plus a Champagne greeting and guaranteed seating).

"Brunch is a passion meal," says Mulcahy's director of business development Alissa Marti in the release, "that magical combination of sleeping late, eating late, and enjoying a variety of sweet and salty foods mixed with a few cocktails." Marti thinks that with any luck, Brunch Fest will capture some of the same crowd and excitement that made the first installment of Tacos + Tequila such a success.

Mulcahy’s is at 3232 Railroad Ave. in Wantagh, 516-783-7500, muls.com. Tickets for the April 26 event may be purchased online or at the box office.