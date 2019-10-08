TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Brunetti Pizza in Westhampton Beach closes

The "vongole bianca" (white clam) pizza at Brunetti

The "vongole bianca" (white clam) pizza at Brunetti Pizza in Westhampton Beach.  Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Long Island’s most well-hidden pizzeria has gone into actual hiding: Brunetti Pizza in Westhampton Beach, accessible only by passing through the adjacent Häagen-Dazs store, has closed its tiny shop. Owner Michael Brunetti said that the pizzeria would reopen in a nearby Main Street location in 2020. “Our ten-year anniversary is Memorial Day,” he said, “and we are going to celebrate.”

The closure, Brunetti said, was occasioned by the massive construction project in Westhampton Beach that broke ground in September. Main Street has been completely dug up to accommodate a new roadway, sidewalks, storm drains and underground utility lines. Some Main Street businesses are staying open, but others have shut for the duration of the work (scheduled to be completed in December).

The original pizzeria, at 103 Main St., consisted of two counters, 12 stools, and a domed, wood-burning brick oven (known as “Bella”) imported from Naples. Brunetti was one of the first Long Island pizzerias to make true Naples-style pies: thin in the center, extravagantly puffy around the edges and droopy rather than crisp. The toppings tended toward the spare and the star of the lineup was the “vongole bianca” (white clam) featuring nothing more than fresh-shucked local clams, garlic butter and herbs.

Brunetti was founded by Michael (“Pop”) and his son Jason (“Sonny”) Brunetti, who also opened a second Brunetti pizzeria in Manhattan’s West Village. Jason moved to Florida a few years ago and is now a partner in Forbici Modern Italian which specializes in Roman-style pan pizza.  

According to Michael Brunetti, the new pizzeria (and the new menu) will be a little larger than the original, with some tables on the sidewalk. His biggest challenge is to move Bella the custom-made oven. “But I got her in,” he said, “I’ll get her out.”

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Whole Peking duck is masterfully carved and served New Chinese eatery revitalizes Cantonese cooking
Grilled, center-cut pork chop arrives atop a sweet-potato Ambitious Garden City steakhouse earns 3 stars
The tuna tataki floats on a cucumber-enhanced soy Exciting Bay Shore eatery features strong menu, odd decor
Blackened swordfish steak over a ratatouille of charred Stylish bi-level bistro could be one of LI's best
Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
The Porterhouse steak for two is among the Roslyn steakhouse still sizzles after 33 years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search