A full two weeks before opening, BTW in Oceanside already looked done and dusted: The bar lined with bottles of rum, vodka and whiskey, plus meticulous rows of martini glasses; the high-top tables polished, and a DJ booth adorned with a carefully weathered rainbow; arcing above a pair of couches, a ficus tree twinkling with hundreds of tiny white lights.

"It took me 40 hours to string those lights," said owner Gina Caggiano, scanning the room as she took a rare moment to sit down. "I’m so proud of the place."

BTW, which Caggiano said stands for "born this way," officially opened on Nov. 12, one of very few bars and restaurants on Long Island proper devoted to the lesbian, gay, and transgender, or LGBTQ, community. "I’ve been wanting to do this for years, because I think it's an underserved community," said Caggiano, who was inspired by close friends who are gay or transgender. "I’m an ally. I could've opened any kind of bar, but I thought this was important. I wanted to acknowledge this community correctly."

With pressed-tin ceilings, plenty of brick and clouds painted on the walls, BTW was almost assertively cozy, but distinct COVID-era protocols were also in place: A reservation-only system for seats and clear plastic sheets hanging from the ceiling as partitions. On the eve of the bar’s debut, a 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars had been mandated by the state, eliminating BTW’s late-night seating slot. "We obviously can't open the way we had wanted to, with DJs and drag shows and a singalong night and karaoke," said Caggiano, who had some charismatic outfits lined up for the occasion. "We’re limited until we’re allowed out of this little box."

BTW has been a long road for Caggiano: Eight years of mulling, two-and-a-half years of planning and a dramatic renovation of a tucked-away Long Beach Road space that has been one bar or another since 1933. (Caggiano, who grew up locally, worked here 25 years ago when the place was called Christopher’s). At one point, the interior looked like an archaeological dig, with piles of dirt and rubble as the place was torn apart. By Caggiano’s estimation, she’d spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars." As of early November, she had hired 11 people, some from the LGBTQ community.

Frank and no-nonsense, Caggiano has also owned the North Village Tavern in Rockville Centre for 11 years. She has the visage of someone who doesn’t second-guess herself, ever. Even so, Caggiano concedes she had "learning to do" as she put the parts of BTW into place. "The people contacted me almost made me choked up. I didn’t realize how important this was," she said. "I’ve probably spoken to at least 150 to 200 people. It’s been a good journey, and I wish it hadn’t taken this long."

The usual cocktails, wine and beers by the can or bottle are behind the bar; BTW’s evening menu focuses on bar bites ($10 to $14) such as quesadillas, Tater-Tot nachos (called "Totchos"), panko-crusted provolone bites and wings. There’s a seared ahi-tuna plate ($14) of pickled cucumber, avocado hummus and spicy mayo, but also traditional pizza ($10) or naan ($14 to $17) with more offbeat toppings such pancetta, ricotta, onion jam, dates and blue cheese. Weekend brunch brings plates of chicken and waffles ($15), bacon-and-egg-topped breakfast burgers ($16), and wild boar hash and eggs ($14); breakfast boards for two ($55) are spreads of pancakes, waffles, French toast or breakfast tacos.

Because Caggiano doesn’t want to rush tables, BTW’s Tock-based reservation system has two windows each day, one at 11 a.m. (for weekend brunch) and another at 5 p.m. "We don’t want people to come here and not get in, and we don’t want to kick anyone out," Caggiano said. One day soon, she hopes, BTW will have dancing, drag shows and other events. "It’s going to be a celebration."

BTW, 3297R Long Beach Rd., Oceanside. 516-208-5322. btwoceanside.com