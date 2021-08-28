The road to the United States from the Philippines is a long one. Such was the road to opening Bubble Waffle Ice Cream Shop, Matcha Tea in Heaven and Blue Bean Cafe in Smithtown, three businesses under one roof that are helmed by cousins Rosemarie Uzun and Cinderella "Cindy" Uy who immigrated from the Philippines.

A vacated lumberyard caught the attention of Uzun and Uy, who immediately saw its potential and as of July, turned it into a foodie haven of sorts: the left wing of the 2,800-square-foot building is occupied by Matcha Tea in Heaven and Blue Bean Cafe. A short hallway leads to a garage-turned-Bubble Waffle Ice Cream Shop.

The self-proclaimed foodies said they travel often to try different cuisines, which is how they stumbled on the bubble waffle, a street food that originated in Hong Kong. It took three weeks (and help from a pastry chef) to come up with their own recipe, largely made of egg batter that sits for at least 24 hours before it’s used. Now Bubble Waffle turns out upward of 500 waffles a day, Uzun said, making it one of its most popular items.

Aside from the crunchy, airy treat, customers can get their ice cream in a cup or cone, as a wafer sandwich or a milkshake. Bubble Waffle follows the trendy build-your-own model: choose a base, then an ice cream flavor (organic and vegan options are available). From there, pick up to two mix-ins (fruit, cereal, cookies and candies), then a topping or drizzle. Expect to pay from $4 for a scoop to $8 for milkshakes and swirls. Add a bubble waffle to your order for an additional $3.

Get your ice cream to go or grab a seat on the outdoor patio, but not before posing in front of the ice cream and doughnut-decorated wall.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the building, customers can order from Matcha Tea in Heaven and Blue Bean Cafe at the same counter. The seating area has a handful of marble-topped tables and a wooden counter.

For the uninitiated, matcha is a powdered green tea that’s considered an antioxidant, Uzun said, adding that hers comes straight from its birthplace, Uji in Kyoto, Japan. At Matcha Tea, puréed, fresh, organic fruit is added to beverages. Customers can get their fix with an original, strawberry, blueberry or lemonade version. Each drink is "made the traditional way" by mixing the powdered matcha with 180-degree water using a bamboo whisk.

Blue Bean, meanwhile, serves Java from beans roasted on-site in a zero-emission machine called The Bellwether.

Uy is in the kitchen making her specialty dumplings in addition to burgers, sandwiches and truffle fries.

Bubble Waffle Ice Cream Shop, Matcha Tea in Heaven and Blue Bean Cafe, 52 North Country Rd., Smithtown. Bubble Waffle (631-971-8333) is open Mondays to Thursdays from 1 to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 9 p.m. Matcha Tea (631-980-8333) and Blue Bean (631-863-8333) are open Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.