Buffalo Wild Wings has lost its wings — in Oceanside at least.

After three years on Long Beach Road, the wing-centric sports bar has closed. All the signage on the building has been removed and a notice posted on the front doors read, in part: “Buffalo Wild Wings of Oceanside has permanently closed its doors. It has been our pleasure to serve the community these past years. Thank you for your patronage."

Traditional and boneless wings, “naked” and hand-breaded tenders, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and more made up the menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings has numerous other outposts across the Island, including Valley Stream, Westbury, North Babylon and Bay Shore.