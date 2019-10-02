TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Morning
SEARCH
86° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings closes in Oceanside

Traditional and boneless wings, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and

Traditional and boneless wings, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and more made up the menu at Buffalo Wild Wings in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Tony Kubat Photography

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Buffalo Wild Wings has lost its wings — in Oceanside at least.

After three years on Long Beach Road, the wing-centric sports bar has closed. All the signage on the building has been removed and a notice posted on the front doors read, in part: “Buffalo Wild Wings of Oceanside has permanently closed its doors. It has been our pleasure to serve the community these past years. Thank you for your patronage."

Traditional and boneless wings, “naked” and hand-breaded tenders, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and more made up the menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings has numerous other outposts across the Island, including Valley Stream, Westbury, North Babylon and Bay Shore. 

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The tuna tataki floats on a cucumber-enhanced soy Exciting Bay Shore eatery features strong menu, odd decor
Blackened swordfish steak over a ratatouille of charred Stylish bi-level bistro could be one of LI's best
Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
The Porterhouse steak for two is among the Roslyn steakhouse still sizzles after 33 years
The popular BBQ beef salad, featuring red onion Eatery earns 3 stars with exceptional Thai food
A trio of tacos, from left to right: Eatery offers elaborate tacos, first-rate drinks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search