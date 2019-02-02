TODAY'S PAPER
Buffalo Wild Wings to give away wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer a free order of snack-size chicken wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

You might have your money on the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams, but Buffalo Wild Wings has theirs on overtime.

If Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime Sunday in Atlanta, the franchise, which sold more than 14 million wings during last year’s Super Bowl, will offer free wings to its customers. 

The offer does not apply on Game Day, but rather on Feb. 18, between 4 and 7 p.m. No purchase is required to redeem the free order of snack-size chicken wings (traditional or boneless). However, it’s a dine-in-only promotion with a limit of one free order per customer, while supplies last and at participating restaurants.

For those not familiar with the sports bar's menu, the traditional snack size, which sells for $6.99, features a handful of wings, whereas the boneless snack size, $8.49, features about half a dozen. 

There has been only one overtime game in Super Bowl history: In 2017, the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

Buffalo Wild Wings has multiple Long Island locations, including in Valley Stream, Oceanside, Westbury, Hicksville, North Babylon, Bay Shore, Centereach and Miller Place. For a full list of locations, click here.

