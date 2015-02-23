Burger Bandit, the new eatery from “Keeping up with the Kardashians” regular Jonathan Cheban, is officially open for business in Lynbrook, at the intersection of Broadway and Merrick Road.

Cheban is a Hofstra graduate who has long dreamed of adding “burger magnate” to his resume — after Kim Kardashian’s BFF, founder of the gossip site TheDishh.com and former PR mogul. His new eatery is firmly in the “modern burger joint” mold whose rustic-industrial decor, with lots of stained wood and stainless steel, is reminiscent of Shake Shack's.

Cheban is neither a fan of the the slider (too insignificant) or of the quarter-pounder (too unwieldy). His eponymous Bandit burger weighs in at 2 ounces (the same size as Five Guys’) and comes on a Martin’s potato roll (like Shake Shack’s). On the griddle it is topped with thinly sliced onions, which wind up on the bottom when the patty is flipped. The “Original Bandit” ($2.99) is topped with American cheese, pickles and “Bandit sauce” (a pink, mayonnaise-based sauce, not unlike Bobby Flay’s BBP Fry Sauce). Also on the menu: Veggie Bandit burgers, Bandit dogs (deep fried so the skin explodes), fries, waffle sweet-potato fries and onion rings.

A Coca-Cola Freestyle self-serve machine dispenses soft drinks that can be blended in infinite varieties. Also to drink, four beers, one hard cider and three wines. Chocolate, vanilla and a special “toasted marshmallow” ice cream can be had in cups, on floats or blended into shakes.

2 Broadway, Lynbrook, 516-593-4015, burgerbandit.com