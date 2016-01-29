There’s a new combatant in Long Island’s crowded burger fray. Burger City, which opened a few months ago in East Meadow, has the retro-classic look, the brief menu and the low prices that place it firmly in the category of such budget burger purveyors as White Castle and All-American in Massapequa.

A single burger is $1.65; the most expensive item on the menu is a quarter-pounder with cheese for $3.30. There are also hot dogs ($2.50), knishes ($2.65), fries ($2.15), onion rings ($2.25) and shakes ($2.50).

We sampled the regular cheeseburger ($1.85) and found it mostly bun and ketchup. A large sign next to the counter proclaims “Always fresh, never frozen,” but the fries were of the spice-crusted, previously frozen ilk. Onion rings, however, were excellent. The shakes (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, black and white) are not spun on the premises, but dispensed from a three-spigot machine.

Burger City is in the parking lot just in front of Best Market at 1900A Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-385-3355, burgercityli.com.