It was just last month that Burger King put $1 crispy tacos on its menu, and now, its added the Impossible Whopper, too, for a limited time.

The plant-based whopper, which originally debuted in April to certain markets, is set to launch Thursday. For those not familiar with the concept, the Impossible brand makes meat-like fare from soy and potato protein built to taste and bleed like real beef.

Sliced tomatoes, onions, lettuce and pickles with mayonnaise and ketchup top the flame-grilled patty, which is served on a sesame seed bun and costs $5.59.

Now through Sept. 1, on the Burger King and DoorDash apps, customers can order the Impossible Taste Test and get the Impossible Whopper and the original beef patty at a discounted rate of $7.

Burger King’s other newest limited addition offerings include its French toast sandwiches, pulled pork king (pulled pork topped with crispy onions and crunchy pickles on sesame seed bun with hot and spicy BBQ sauce), the rodeo king (beef patties topped with bacon, crispy onion rings and American cheese with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise) and the bacon king (beef patties topped with bacon and American cheese with ketchup and mayonnaise).

Find your local Burger King here.