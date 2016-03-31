Burger King’s latest limited edition burger will have you seeing red. It’s Burger King’s Angriest Whopper dressed in a hot sauce-infused, scarlet-hued bun and it’s now available at all Long Island locations.

“This is the angriest Whopper ever,” announces the commercial, showing the burger atop hot grates of the grill, encircled by what looks like hellfire.

Not that anybody needs more reason to be angry, but it can’t be that devilish of a burger if it’s got bacon – along with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato mayo and a few fiery features, from spicy onions, jalapenos, and hot sauce slathered on the bun.

The burger costs $5.99 while a traditional Whopper costs $4.59.

The red bun is a follow-up to the Halloween burger on a bun blackened with A.1. Steak Sauce.

Florida-based Burger King was founded in 1953. Today, Burger King can be found in every state and 65 countries.