TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
29° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Burger King introduces Angriest Whopper with hot sauce baked into bun

Burger King's Angriest Whopper, available for a limited

Burger King's Angriest Whopper, available for a limited time, features a red bun that's infused with hot sauce. Photo Credit: Burger King

By Melissa McCart melissa.mccart@newsday.com
Print

Burger King’s latest limited edition burger will have you seeing red. It’s Burger King’s Angriest Whopper dressed in a hot sauce-infused, scarlet-hued bun and it’s now available at all Long Island locations.  

“This is the angriest Whopper ever,” announces the commercial, showing the burger atop hot grates of the grill, encircled by what looks like hellfire.

Not that anybody needs more reason to be angry, but it can’t be that devilish of a burger if it’s got bacon – along with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato mayo and a few fiery features, from spicy onions, jalapenos, and hot sauce slathered on the bun.

The burger costs $5.99 while a traditional Whopper costs $4.59.

The red bun is a follow-up to the Halloween burger on a bun blackened with A.1. Steak Sauce.

Florida-based Burger King was founded in 1953. Today, Burger King can be found in every state and 65 countries.

By Melissa McCart melissa.mccart@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer