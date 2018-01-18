TODAY'S PAPER
Sound familiar? Burger King launches quarter pound burger

Burger King is looking to start a beef with McDonald’s by launching its own quarter pound burger.

This photo provided by Burger King shows the

This photo provided by Burger King shows the restaurant's new Double Quarter Pound King burger. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
The fast food company says the Double Quarter Pound King will hit restaurants nationwide Thursday. An online ad shows The Burger King mascot at a funeral for a competitor's quarter-pound burger, but doesn't mention McDonald's by name.

It comes as McDonald's is working to swap out frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder. Burger King says it uses frozen patties.

The chain has thrown fire at rivals before: Last year, Burger King sold spicy nuggets after Wendy's stopped offering a similar snack.

Burger King, owned by Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brands Inc., says its new burger uses more than half a pound of beef before it is cooked.

