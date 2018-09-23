TODAY'S PAPER
Halal burger chain Burgerim set to open 3 Long Island locations

Burgerim plans to open three branches on Long

Burgerim plans to open three branches on Long Island this winter.  Photo Credit: Burgerim

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Burgerim, a hamburger chain founded in Israel that serves halal-certified fare across the United States and internationally, plans to open three franchises on Long Island.

Burgerim specializes in 11 types of burgers, from Wagyu beef, dry-aged beef, chicken, turkey, lamb, and salmon to vegetarian patties. They're all halal-certified burgers.

The now Los Angeles-based company currently plans to open the fast-casual establishments on Commack Road in Deer Park, Westfield Mall in Massapequa, and on Terry Road in Smithtown. A spokeswoman for Burgerim said in an email they "are expected to open sometime in mid-late winter,"

Burgerim is known for 3-ounce patties, typically with choices of three buns, five sauces, and nine toppings. A "party box' of them contains 16 burgers. The spokeswoman added that the mini-burgers are kept at three ounces "because it gives the customer an option to try more than one."

The Long Island restaurants will have identical menus. Prices generally are consistent across the country. One of the closer Burgerims, in Brookfield, Connecticut, charges $6.99 for "uno" burger; $9.99 for the "duo;" $12.99 for three, and $44.99 for the 16-burger package.

Burgerim's menu also includes chicken wings; crisp chicken strips; salads; sides such as fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings; and desserts, which may take on New York-style cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake.

Burgerim restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, and delivery through third parties such as Grubhub and UberEats.

The first Burgerim opened in Tel Aviv in 2011 and still is in business there.

The three Long Island restaurants are slated for 528 Commack Rd., Deer Park; 1 Westfield Sunrise Mall, Massapequa; and 351 Terry Rd., Smithtown. burgerim.com

