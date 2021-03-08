With its newest outpost, Burgerology is preparing to take on Big Burger. Burgerology Express in Syosset is a streamlined version of Long Island’s three existing Burgerologies. In Huntington, Rockville Centre and Patchogue the menu features 17 elaborately topped burgers, 15 sandwiches, plus fries, salads, tacos, appetizers and a roster of creative milkshakes. In Syosset, said partner John Galatoulas, "the menu is simpler and more limited, and the prices are much lower." Everything has been streamlined "so we can begin to compete with Shake Shack, Smashburger, Five Guys."

John is the son of Burgerology founder Eddie Galatoulas. He started in the business when he was 18 and worked his way up from dishwasher. Now, at 23, he is driving the Express concept. The Galatoulases selected their seven most popular half-pound burgers and reworked the recipes for quarter pounders. To ensure consistency, the patties are cooked on a programmable two-sided grill.

Which burgers made the cut? The Classic, the Mac Attack (with mac ’n’ cheese), the Atomic (Jack cheese, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapeños), the Saratoga (barbecue sauce and onion straws), the Ben Franklin (Cajun seasoning and blue cheese), the Henry Ford (bacon-blend patty with cheese and caramelized onions, the Baconology (bacon-blend patty with cheese and bacon jam) and a Garden burger with spinach and avocado. Prices range from $6.99 to $9.95, or about half of what they are at the other Burgerologies. Make any burger a double for $2.75.

Fries are still hand-cut, beef is still prime. There are also three fried chicken sandwiches and four salads. A few of Burgerology’s signature milkshakes — Rainbow Cookie, Campfire and Cookie Doughnut — are served ($7.25) along with classic flavors ($5.75)

Right now the narrow storefront, which used to be Mamoun’s Falafel, accommodates about 17 people and you can order either at the counter or at a self-serve kiosk. (An app is in development.)

Eddie Galatoulas, who is also a partner in Massapequa’s New York Burger Bar, plans to open a full-service Burgerology in Stony Brook in early spring.

Burgerology Express is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 408 Jericho Tpke, 516-588-1400