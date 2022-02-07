In recent history, Farmingdale has suffered from no scarcity of good burger options. Now, Burgerology has joined the fray, opening with a menu of pub fare, burgers, brews and milkshakes.

Owner Eddie Galatoulas said he’s hoping the new spot will become a neighborhood mainstay for families — and after the sun goes down, for folks looking to catch a game or enjoy a good time with friends.

"That’s what we do best. It’s what we thrive on — the dad can come in and watch football and have a nice IPA, and the kids can have chicken fingers, fries and a shake," he said.

As at locations in Huntington, Patchogue, Rockville Centre and Stony Brook, the menu centers on burgers crafted with prime beef, lamb, turkey, tuna, Kobe beef, or plant-based protein — with dozens of cheeses, sauces and toppings to add on. There are also wings and fried cheese curds; hand-cut fries sauced with truffle oil or chipotle aioli; mac with rib meat and gravy; fried chicken sandwiches (with or without bacon and a fried egg); and a good many salads. Brunches kick off with plates of rainbow-cookie pancakes.

To drink, find a dozen beers on draft; plus spiked teas, mules and margs flavored with coconut or cherries, and milkshakes with or without booze or cookies mixed in.

Farmingdale marks the seventh Burgerology location for the Galatoulas family, which entered the patty biz in 2015 when Eddie opened New York Burger Bar in Massapequa. In 2017, the Bellmore-based family opened the first Burgerology in Rockville Centre. In addition to the new shop in Farmingdale, he said he’s developing locations in Port Washington, Babylon and Bay Shore.

Burgerology is now open for takeout at 247 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-875-3777, burgerologyusa.com