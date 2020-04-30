Burgerology has been slowly expanding eastward and no global pandemic is going to stop it. On Thursday, the third Long Island location opens in the Patchogue space that was, since October, Sneaky Pete’s. “We’re calling it a pop-up,” said owner, Eddie Galatoulos, “but chances are, we will stay here.”

As the name suggests, Burgerology has a vaguely scientific theme, with some of the burgers name-checking such geniuses as Einstein, whose patty is topped with braised short rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and cabernet gravy — just the way the Nobel laureate liked it — and Edison, famous for demanding a sunny-side up egg on everything, whose patty is topped with egg, bacon jam and maple aioli.

In these takeout-only times, Burgerology is preserving as much burger integrity as possible with special vented boxes. The over-the-top shakes, sadly cannot be served in their regular Erlenmeyer-flask-shaped glasses, nor can the outsides of the glasses be rolled in sprinkles (or Rice Krispies or graham crackers), but the kitchen is doing its best, coating the rims and packing the toppings on the side, be they bananas or cotton candy or lollipops.

Burgerology’s secondary theme would seem to be challenging parking: The first location opened in Rockville Centre in February, 2017, the second in Huntington later that year. (There’s also a Burgerology in Astoria on the site of the old MP Taverna.) Galatoulos said that he started thinking about Patchogue when his DoorDash representative told him that it was Suffolk’s number-one location for delivery. “I knew Sneaky Pete’s and I knew the landlord,” he said, “and I really want to keep my people working.”

Galatoulos, who is also a partner in Massapequa’s New York Burger Bar, said that he has hired two new people since Patchogue opened. The new store will be open every day from 4 to 10 p.m.

Burgerology, 11 Railroad Ave., Patchogue 631-730-7434, burgerologyrvc.com