TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

Burgrito’s opens in Bethpage

The Burgrito -- a burger with American cheese,

The Burgrito -- a burger with American cheese, bacon, French fries, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla -- is the signature item at Burgrito's in Bethpage. Photo Credit: Burgrito’s

Print

Is there any doubt what’s on the menu at a place called Burgrito’s? The new eatery in Bethpage can boast one of the best new restaurant names of 2015.

Burgers on brioche buns are $7.49 to $9.49 depending on the toppings; burritos (or tortilla-less bowls) are $7.99 to $8.99. Having trouble deciding? Try the eponymous “burgrito,” a burger, American cheese, bacon, French fries, chipotle sauce and lettuce, tomato, onions in a flour tortilla ($9.49). Also on the menu, tacos (soft flour or hard corn, $2.99 to $3.99), assorted salads and sides, a kids menu, smoothies, sodas, beer and wine.

Burgrito’s is owned by brothers Darin and Lawrence Laby. The Merrick residents bought the restaurant from founder George Babalis.

Burgrito’s is at 445 Central Ave., Bethpage, 516-719-2800, burgritos.com

By Erica Marcus @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer