Leaving little mystery to what it sells, Burrito Mariachi has taken up residence in a strip mall on South Main Street in Farmingdale.

This is the newest and northernmost location of a growing group of casual eateries that began in Wantagh and expanded to Massapequa. All three Burrito Mariachis loosely follow the Chipotle model: Order at the counter, customize as needed (with salsas, hot sauce, cilantro, shredded cheese, roasted red peppers and the like) and receive a baggie of fresh tortilla chips with your order. An employee said that all three spots are owned by someone named Sam; state records show that the proprietor of the Wantagh location is Qing Wang.

True to its name, burritos (most $9) are stock in trade at Burrito Mariachi, the most outlandish of which (the J & C) features chicken tenders, crispy onions, mozzarella sticks and sweet chili sauce, and the most expensive (the $15 Sam's Lobster Tail Burrito), lobster meat, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sweet mayo sauce and an empty lobster tail garnish.

Tex-Mex and traditional-style tacos ($1.50 to $3 each) stick to the customary lineup (chicken, steak, shrimp et. al.) and enchiladas, chimichangas, fajitas and 12-inch-wide quesadillas "gigantie" round out the menu. Most items fall between $3 and $9, with lunch platters ringing in at $6.99.

Burrito Mariachi joins a robust lineup of Mexican-style eateries in Farmingdale, including Caracara Mexican Grill, El Paso Authentic Taco Grill and High Tide Taco Bar, as well as chain eateries Taco Bell and, well, Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Burrito Mariachi, which has about 27 seats and a clean, airy feel, opens daily at 11 a.m. (noon on Sunday) at 605 Main St., Farmingdale. 516-777-8866, myburritomariachi.com.