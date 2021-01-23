Buttercooky Bakery’s draw has always been its European-style pastries, cakes and pies. But now, the Huntington location is following in the footsteps of its Manhasset outpost, which in 2015 began serving savory eats such as avocado toast, omelets, waffles and açaí bowls.

The free-standing building on the outskirts of the village has recently undergone a modern makeover, stripping its interior of all its wood and replacing it with marble. New, more spacious display cases stacked with desserts line a majority of the space with the entire right wing dedicated to its new cafe.

Order at the counter, then take a seat in The Cafe, an airy space with near-full length windows and just over a handful of tables. Its menu incorporates breakfast and lunch, with offerings including the breakfast wrap (two eggs any style with oven roasted potatoes, choice of cheese and sriracha mayo, $8.95); chai oatmeal (raisins, walnuts, steamed chai, $5.50); Lorraine quiche (bacon and cheese, $7.50); quinoa salad (spinach, avocado, tricolor peppers, cranberries and lemon vinaigrette, $8.95); and a chicken Gorgonzola panini (with arugula, caramelized onions and mayo; $10.95). The menu taps out at $11.

On the drink front, the revamped bakery has added smoothies, frappés and shakes. Buttercooky also has a steep lineup of hot and cold beverages: hot chocolate, herbal tea, chai and its own uniquely blended Java-based drinks, like cold brew, nitro cold brew and the more traditional Americano, cappuccino, latte, macchiato and affogato. Its entire menu is available for delivery and catering.

The Cafe at Buttercooky Huntington is spearheaded by owner Ben Borgognone’s son, Francesco, and longtime friend Jimmy Dunbar. But don’t mistake this for Ben slowing down — in fact, he’s working on his own project, BC Bistro, coming this spring next door to the original Buttercooky Bakery in Floral Park. This will be the pastry chef’s first foray into a full restaurant and bar with table service. An inside look at the new 3,000-square-foot eatery shows European flair, with plenty of white, green and gold tile work, real walnut wood and marble. The kitchen will be helmed by Jorge Madrid, whose resume includes Daniel Boulud's Restaurant Daniel, Union Square Cafe and Picholine, all in Manhattan.

Buttercooky Huntington is at 495 New York Ave. Bakery: open Sundays to Thursdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; cafe: open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Manhasset is at 140 Plandome Rd. Bakery: open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays closes at 6 p.m.; cafe: open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Floral Park’s bakery is at 217 Jericho Tpke. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info: buttercookybakery.com