Buttermilk's Kitchen opens in Patchogue, with all-day breakfast and sake-spiked Bloody Marys

The Lumberjack sandwich -- bacon, two kinds of Cheddar, avocado and tomato on grilled multigrain bread -- at Buttermilk's Kitchen, which has opened in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

After a renovation that a co-owner said took longer than expected, Buttermilk's Kitchen has debuted in Patchogue, landing another all-day breakfast option underpinned by (as you might guess) buttermilk pancakes.

Waffles, French toast and egg concoctions fluff out the breakfast menu, with seven kinds of bread (supplied by a local baker) to choose from, as well as multiple mimosa iterations, sake-spiked Bloody Marys and pies-by-the-slice from Riverhead's Briermere Farms. Coffee can come as simple as black in a mug or folded into a butter pecan macchiato or samoa cappuccino.

A signature fried buttermilk chicken sandwich with house ranch dressing is the starlet of lunch, but there is also a Reuben, a Cuban, a BLT and multiple kinds of grilled cheese — some layered with Gouda, mascarpone, and Brie. Buttermilk's Kitchen also plates eight salads. Behind the bar are bottled local beers, as well as wine, kombucha by the bottle and iced teas and lemonades in a spectrum of flavors, from blueberry to basil-infused. Most breakfast and lunch items ring in between $11 and $15, and the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.  

Co-owner Al D'Andrea said he and his partners, who own a string of other eateries around Long Island, were going for a "Hollywood meets the farmhouse" ambience during their revamp of the space. The effect is shabby-chic, with geometric chandeliers, plenty of reclaimed wood, exposed ductwork, and a stone bar with teal leather seats. Seating is scattered between booths and regular tables, and a wall-length photo depicts cows grazing on a cobbled city street.

D'Andrea declined to name the kitchen crew, but said the head chef has 25 years of experience.

Buttermilk's Kitchen, 76 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-654-6455, buttermilkskitchen.com.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

