A savory breakfast and lunch will fortify you and put you in the right mood for the Belmont Stakes. Here are three restaurants that specialize in daylight dining with enough flavor to make you go for the long shot.

Buttermilk's Kitchen in Patchogue is a lively spot for morning and midday fare prepared with flair. Recommended: brown sugar-cinnamon swirl pancakes; bananas Foster; brioche French toast; corned beef hash and eggs; southwest breakfast burrito with salsa and pepper jack cheese; chicken and waffle; Belgian waffle with berries; shrimp and grits; "Buffalo Bleu" grilled cheese sandwich with grilled chicken; "fancy pig" grilled cheese with pulled pork, mascarpone, goat cheese, sauteed onions, fig jam Lumberjack grilled cheese with bacon. Moderate.

Buttermilk's Kitchen, 76 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-654-6455, buttermilkskitchen.com

Morning Rose Cafe will brighten your day with its B&B style, plus very tasty, very sunny dishes, 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Recommended: corned beef hash; chilaquiles; roasted red pepper-avocado toast; buttermilk pancakes; eggs Benedict with chorizo-buttermilk biscuit and chipotle-hollandaise sauce; brown-sugar oatmeal; coconut French toast with fruit; southern fried chicken and Belgian waffle; Belgian waffle sliders with scrambled eggs, bacon, Cheddar, and spicy maple syrup; smoked salmon wrap; Mexican street corn chowder; lemon-ricotta crepes with strawberries and kiwis; patty melt. Moderate.

Morning Rose Cafe, 317 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-221-5010, morningrosecafe.com

Relish in Kings Park is a retro-style mainstay and ideal for breakfast, lunch and dinner, too. Recommended: maple bacon and grits; chilaquiles; the Frisco omelet with bacon, avocado, potatoes, red onion, and Cheddar; seven-cheese macaroni and cheese; buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich; pastrami-and-corned beef Reuben; BLT; Philly cheesesteak; crabcake; cheeseburger; meatloaf; Buffalo chicken burger; quesadillas; Caesar salad; Cobb salad; slab bacon with hot cherry peppers; fried pickles. Moderate.

Relish, 2 Pulaski Rd., Kings Park, 631-292-2740, relishkingspark.com