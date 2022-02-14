What started as a summer gig as a barista at a local coffee shop turned into 24-year-old Greg Camarda's own business. He, along with family friend Christina McArthur, transformed a former Dairy Barn into a drive-thru-only coffeehouse under the name Buzz’d Express Coffee.

The business partners tore down all signs of the red barn and in late Jan. started turning out a lineup of hot and cold coffees accompanied by small bites.

A local roaster provides Buzz’d with medium-to-dark beans, which are ground on-site and used for a range of coffees and espresso drinks. A blend of Brazilian (40%), Mexican (50%) and Ethiopian (10%) beans are used for the shop's espresso and cold brews, while its drip coffees are a 50-50 balance of Brazilian and Mexican beans.

Camarda describes the flavor as "chocolaty" and "a little bitter," explaining that "you can get a hint of the actual bean and what it tastes like." And while it holds enough flavor on its own, Buzz’d offers upward of 25 syrups in flavors such as spiced brown sugar, caramel, amaretto, salted caramel and toasted marshmallow; creams, such as vanilla, pumpkin and Irish; and drizzles, including caramel, white chocolate and maple. Hot drinks start at $2.95 and cold at $2.50; a box of Joe costs about $23 and serves up to 12 people.

Bagels, oatmeal, French toast sticks and a gluten-free breakfast bowl of deviled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, chives and sun-dried tomatoes make up the breakfast menu ($3.50-$9.95), while a wrap, egg white sandwich, fries and quiches make up the lunch offerings ($4.45-$8.45). The sweeter stuff includes muffins, cookies, sticky toffee pudding and scones ($2.50-$5.75).

Buzz’d's concept focuses on efficiency as much as it does its coffee, hence the business model's two-lane drive thru, where one lane is meant for app preorders and the other for traditional drive-thru ordering.

Camarda and McArthur took over two other Dairy Barn locations in Northport and in Selden. The Northport location is continuing to operate under the Dairy Barn moniker offering basic groceries and snacks, plus most of Buzz’d’s drink menu. The Selden location will follow suit when it opens this spring.

Buzz'd Express Coffee is open Mondays to Fridays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1799 Bellmore Ave., North Bellmore; 516-962-9674; buzzdexpresscoffee.com