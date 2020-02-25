It’s been 10 years since James DiVilio sold his Centereach restaurant Eldorado Southern BBQ and Grill to Buffalo Wild Wings, and since then, he’s been trying to get back to the highly-trafficked area. Fast-forward to this month, and DiVilio opened his fourth Long Island-based Cabo Fresh branch in the New Village Plaza on Middle Country Road. The family owned and operated businesses already have locations in Stony Brook, Smithown and Commack.

The California Mexican-style restaurant specializes in meat and seafood burritos, crispy and soft tacos, Baja bowls and salad bowls. Add-in options include Buffalo chicken, pulled pork, steak, rock shrimp, ahi tuna, avocado, corn, beans and peppers. It also offers quesadillas, nachos and fruit smoothies in flavors like pomegranate splash (blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate juice and organic blue agave), açaí (acai, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and organic blue agave) and peach passion (peaches, mangos, strawberries, organic blue agave). Menu items start at $2.92 and cap out at $11.75.

“Our flavor profile is very different from our competitors,” he said. “It’s a little easier on the palette, it’s not hot and spicy. Our meats are very flavorful, just from the all-natural vegetable marinade.” He said everything is made in house “from scratch.”

DiVilio has been in the business for more than 30 years— he’s owned several restaurants including Eldorado Southern BBQ and Grill in Port Jefferson Station, which was sold to the now-closed Wahlburgers, Laguna Grille in Woodbury, Baja Grill in East Northport and Smithtown and Chefs of New York in East Northport.

Cabo Fresh is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cabo Fresh is at 1759 Middle Country Rd. in Centereach where Arby’s and Brownstones recently took up residency. More info: 631-580-2226, cabofreshmex.com