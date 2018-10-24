Caci North Fork, named Newsday’s Top Italian restaurant for 2018, will close for the winter after dinner on Sunday. Since it opened four years ago in Southold, it has been a fixture on our Top 100 list, thanks to chef Marco Pellegrini’s contemporary take on traditional Italian cuisine.

Daniele Cacioppo, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Anthony, and siblings-in-law, Joseph and Kelly Cacioppo, noted that seasonal closures are not uncommon on the East End and that, for Caci, “winter is definitely a slower season.”

In the Spring, Caci opened a satellite in the boutique hotel, Shelter Island House. That location closed a few weeks ago.

Caci was the Cacioppos' first restaurant — its name derives from their surname. A longtime dream to open one on the North Fork, where they have a home, was jump-started when they met chef Pellegrini on a trip to Umbria. They bought and restored the Main Road building that had once been EON, and helped to bring Pellegrini, his wife and children to America.

If you’d like to dine at Caci in 2018, the restaurant is open for dinner this week from Thursday to Sunday at 56125 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-4383, cacirestaurants.com.