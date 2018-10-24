TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
43° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Caci North Fork in Southold to close for the winter

Green basil ravioli with burrata cheese and local

Green basil ravioli with burrata cheese and local grape tomatoes at Caci North Fork in Southold. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Caci North Fork, named Newsday’s Top Italian restaurant for 2018, will close for the winter after dinner on Sunday. Since it opened four years ago in Southold, it has been a fixture on our Top 100 list, thanks to chef Marco Pellegrini’s contemporary take on traditional Italian cuisine.

Daniele Cacioppo, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Anthony, and siblings-in-law, Joseph and Kelly Cacioppo, noted that seasonal closures are not uncommon on the East End and that, for Caci, “winter is definitely a slower season.”

In the Spring, Caci opened a satellite in the boutique hotel, Shelter Island House. That location closed a few weeks ago.

Caci was the Cacioppos' first restaurant — its name derives from their surname. A longtime dream to open one on the North Fork, where they have a home, was jump-started when they met chef Pellegrini on a trip to Umbria. They bought and restored the Main Road building that had once been EON, and helped to bring Pellegrini, his wife and children to America.

If you’d like to dine at Caci in 2018, the restaurant is open for dinner this week from Thursday to Sunday at 56125 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-4383, cacirestaurants.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer